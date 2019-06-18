Atlantic General Hospital will hold a series of hypertension clinics and its Medical Monday program in Delaware.

Clinics are set for 10 a.m. to noon July 2 at Rite Aid, 38169 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville; 1 to 3 p.m. July 2 at Hocker’s Super Center, 34960 Atlantic Ave., Millville; and 1 to 3 p.m. July 17 at Hocker’s Grocery Store, 695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach.

Clinics will include free blood pressure screening and health information.

For more on the Clarksville clinics, call 537-1877. For more on the Bethany Beach clinics, call 539-5255.

Medical Monday is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 22 at Aquacare Conference Room, Unit 15, 38069 Town Center Drive, Millville.

July’s Topic is “Non-Operative Orthopaedics” with Daniel Pascucci, of Atlantic Orthopaedics. Topics include upper and lower extremities, spine and an open forum. The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are requested, but not required, to 410-641-9268 or atlanticgeneral.org/medicalmonday.