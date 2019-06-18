Thirty-seven adult learners graduated from James H. Groves Adult High School, receiving diplomas.

The Class of 2019 was addressed by Sussex Technical School District Superintendent Stephen Guthrie, Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting and state Director of Adult Education Maureen Whelan. Also attending were state Sen. David L. Wilson and state Rep. Timothy D. Dukes.

“Perseverance means being determined to never give up despite the odds — and you are a group of highly determined high school graduates,” said Guthrie. “You have perspired and persisted to achieve your dreams, and deserve a huge round of applause for succeeding. Your families also deserve thanks for supporting you through this journey. We are just pleased to have played a part in your success today and your future endeavors.”

“As adults who returned to the classroom, earning these diplomas required a lot of sacrifices,” said Bunting. “Many of you had to balance full-time jobs, families and other responsibilities. However, you recognized the importance of earning this diploma so you didn’t give up. You attended class after a long day of work. You studied after your children were in bed. You missed sleep, social activities and other preferred activities because you had a goal. I am so proud of you for achieving it today.”

James H. Groves Adult High School provides opportunities for adults statewide to earn their high school diploma. The Sussex Technical School District operates the high school for 220 Groves learners in Sussex County each year, with classes taught at eight sites around the county.

Graduating students were Toni Johnson, Ieshia E. Roberts and Nadine Camille Tinsman, of Bridgeville; Montana June Manelski and Caitlyn Rose Zellers, of Dagsboro; Ethan Daniel Messick and Kaylee Celeste Smith, of Delmar; Michael Lynn Christopher Jr., Curtis Eliff and Salena Marie Timmons-Eley, of Ellendale; Kenneth C. Ransbottom Jr., of Frankford; Alicia Y. Leonard and Mayda Velasquez, of Georgetown; Debra Ann Calloway, of Laurel; Rozan Alqaryouti and Jacqueline Skylar Reber Szczepkowski, of Lewes; Diana Acevedo and Kylie Van Gorder, of Lincoln; Kyle Herrman, Carman Jarmon and Lacey Michelle Spencer, of Milford; Andrea Irene Lizama Amaya, Daysi De Jesus Vanegas Beltran, Olivia Berger, Edith Francois, Matthew Murphy and Anna Whitcomb, of Millsboro; Kaylee Nicotero, of Milton; Audrey Brynn Hopkins, of Ocean View; Jaclyn Sara Joseph, of Rehoboth Beach; William James Hendrickson II, Tonya L. Jones, Nicole Elizabeth McCarville and Ronshell Victoria Purnell, of Seaford; and Conor Jones, Deven Elizabeth Kester and Jorge Ernesto Serrato Parada, of Selbyville.

Receiving special awards and scholarships were Diana Acevedo, Sussex Tech Adult Education Division Scholarship; Andrea Irene Lizama Amaya, Sussex Tech Adult Education Division Scholarship; Edith Francois, Principal’s Scholarship; Kyle Herrman, Organization of Adult Alumni and Students In Service Scholarship; Toni Johnson, Outstanding Student Award; Kaylee Nicotero, State Director’s Scholarship; Alica Y. Leonard, Outstanding Student Award; Nicole Elizabeth McCarville, Ethel Cook Memorial Scholarship and Outstanding Student Award; and Kenneth C. Ramsbottom Jr., Ethel Cook Memorial Scholarship and Outstanding Student Award.

