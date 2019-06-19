Beebe Medical Foundation awarded Karen Pickard with the first Nursing Philanthropy Award at the recent Nursing Excellence Awards ceremony in May.

Pickard, the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing program administrator, was honored for her leadership and dedication, according to Judy Aliquo, president and CEO Beebe Medical Foundation.

Nominees have been recognized by grateful patients through the Celebrate Excellent Care program. Nominees attend or volunteer at Beebe Medical Foundation events and/or have organized a fundraising event benefiting the Beebe Medical Foundation. Nominees are active donors, Giving Hands Society members or 1916 Club members and are willing to speak with donors about philanthropy.

Pickard’s philanthropy extended beyond working with the Foundation to award scholarships. Pickard helped create the Margaret H. Rollins Philanthropy Award to recognize a student who has given back to Beebe and the community. That graduate is recognized at graduation. This year’s graduation was May 30 at Epworth United Methodist Church.

“I am humbled by this honor and all that the Beebe Medical Foundation does for the School of Nursing and Beebe Healthcare,” said Pickard. “The School of Nursing faculty’s goal is to produce the highest-quality graduates, and the Foundation’s hard work assists in making that possible every year. I am happy to be able to give back to such an amazing group.”

For more, call 644-2900 or visit beebehealthcare.org.