Bethany Beach Beverage Co., 759 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, celebrated its first year in business under new ownership by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 23 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

Open daily, Bethany Beach Beverage Company offers a wide selection of beer, wine and liquor, including domestic and local favorites, as well as beverages from around the world. Customers can join the loyalty rewards program to accumulate points for store credit.

For more, visit bethanyliquorwineandbeer.com or call 539-4421.