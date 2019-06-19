Nanticoke Health Services announced Charles “Chuck” Conaway as Employee of the Month for May.

Conaway started his career at Nanticoke Health Services in July 2001 as a security guard after retiring from 20 years of service as a military police officer in the U.S. Army. After a year, he transferred to Nanticoke’s maintenance department, where he has worked as a maintenance mechanic specialist for the past 17 years. Conaway is a shift team member who specializes in signage and supports the department with a positive attitude.

Conaway and his wife, Pat, are Sussex County locals and have six children: Mike, Billy, Michele, Candy, Chuck and Crystal. During his free time, Conaway enjoys spending time with his family, friends and coworkers. He also enjoys fishing, gardening, playing horseshoes and helping others fix up their homes.