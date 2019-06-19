The Nanticoke Physician Network welcomed DonJurea Daniels to its weight-loss practice.

Daniels is a registered dietitian and will see patients at Nanticoke Weight Loss and General Surgery, 8472 Herring Run Road, Seaford.

Daniels holds both a Bachelor of Science in didactic dietetics and nutrition from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee; and a Master of Science in nutrition from the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the dietetic internship at the University of Memphis and is licensed in Maryland and Delaware. Prior to obtaining her registration, Daniels served in the U.S. Army for five years active as a flight operations specialist and civilian service as a medical support assistant.

Daniels has worked in acute care and community nutrition. At Nanticoke Weight Loss, she will assess each individual patient’s nutritional status and follows patients throughout their weight loss process to assist with specific nutritional concerns.

For more, call 536-5395 or visit nanticokeweightloss.org.