Israel United Methodist Church, 20230 Plantation Road, Lewes, under the leadership of the Rev. Marjorie Belmont-Burns, announced it will host two events in late June.

The Young Adults of Israel UMC will celebrate their 48th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. June 23 with The Messengers in concert. Guests will join in worship through songs of praise. A love offering and church offering will be accepted.

The Miracle Angels of Israel UMC will host their annual charity yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29 in the church parking lot to benefit the Patient Special Needs Fund at Tunnell Cancer Center in Lewes. The sale is an opportunity to shop for bargains and help cancer survivors in the community.

For more, call 227-2138.