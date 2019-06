Loyal Order of Moose Lewes Rehoboth Lodge 646 created a team for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s DE-Feet Breast Cancer 5K on May 19.

Team co-captains Joni Gray and Annette Allman, breast cancer survivors, headed a team of 13 who walked in the family event. Supported by 69 donors from the lodge, the team’s total donation was $1,250.

Lodge 646 was awarded as the second largest team donation at the annual DE-Feet Breast Cancer 5K.