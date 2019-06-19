Hazel Brittingham, of Lewes, was recognized for her work as a historian by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter, and received recognition from the National headquarters.

Brittingham has written articles for newspapers, journals, magazines and books.

When Brittingham is not researching or writing about the history of the area, she shares her findings as a regular guest speaker. A few topics she has presented on include the history of Groome Church, Victorian Teas, Delaware’s maritime history, Miss Lil’s House of Entertainment for men and the Breakwater Junction Railroad.

Brittingham’s efforts helped in gaining recognition of the unknown sailors cemetery with the placement of a historic marker at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal.