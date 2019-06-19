The Milton Historical Society will host two book discussions on Bryan A. Stevenson’s “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 2 and 30 at The Lydia B. Cannon Museum, 210 Union St., Milton.

Christy Taylor, Stevenson’s sister and a local musician, will lead the program. Stevenson and Taylor grew up in Milton. This event is offered in conjunction with the Milton Historical Society’s newly opened hometown hero exhibition, “Walking into Greatness: Bryan A. Stevenson,” on view through December. Taylor will use the exhibition as a backdrop to the book group’s conversation.

Born in 1959, author Bryan Stevenson went to the local “colored” school 196C in Milton before the Cape Henlopen School District integrated. He attended Milton Elementary and Junior High School and graduated in 1977 from Cape Henlopen High School at the top of his class. After college and graduate school, he founded the Equal Justice Initiative and became a public interest attorney and civil rights activist.

Taylor’s book discussion will put her brother’s and family’s personal history into a local and national context.

Admission is $10 regular and free for MHS members. Reservations are required to historicmilton.org/events.

For more, visit historicmilton.org or call 684-1010.