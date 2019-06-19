Tyzhir Morris, of Millsboro, was named a student ambassador at Alvernia University for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Student Ambassadors Program was founded to educate prospective students and their parents about Alvernia University, from the academic and social perspectives. Student ambassadors actively participate in campus events, generate student involvement and serve as a network for other activities and organizations on campus. The program is competitive and requires interested students to submit an essay, two letters of recommendation and complete professional interviews.