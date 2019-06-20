Bayside Resort Golf Club in Fenwick Island and Bear Trap Dunes in Bethany Beach were recognized as the No. 1 and No. 5 respectively by Golfweek in the publication’s "2019 Best Courses You Can Play in Each State" list.

Both properties are owned by Carl M. Freeman Golf, a division of Carl M. Freeman Companies, and are managed by Troon.

Bayside Resort Golf Club opened for play in 2005 and is the state’s only Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

Designed by Rick Jacobson, a former associate of Jack Nicklaus, the 27-hole Bear Trap Dunes features three nine-hole courses, named Grizzly, Kodiak and Black Bear. Winding Bent grass fairways are lined with native wetland grasses and natural sand dunes.

Among the criteria used by Golfweek's panel of course raters include ease and intimacy of routing; variety and memorability of par 3s, 4s and 5s; basic quality of conditioning; and the “walk in the park test,” or the degree to which the course ultimately is worth spending a half-day on.

