The University of Delaware's educational program for individuals 50 and older is expanding to Bridgeville this fall.

Beginning Sept. 4, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute classes will be offered at the Heritage Shores Community, 1 Heritage Circle, Bridgeville.

OLLI is offering more than 170 classes at locations in Bridgeville, Lewes, Ocean View and Dover during the upcoming fall semester, with the OLLI courses at Heritage Shores providing exciting and engaging educational opportunities for residents in western Sussex County and nearby Maryland.

Seven classes will be offered at Heritage Shores, including classes focused on building websites, learning about Google, drawing, flying drones, discovering essential oils and learning about Alexander Hamilton.

A special Delaware history and culture class will feature weekly guest experts speaking on Delaware’s historical markers, the Delaware poultry industry, Delaware’s prehistoric people, the Amish in Delaware and Delaware River history.

OLLI is a membership-based cooperative organization where adults 50 and older can take classes, teach, exchange ideas and travel together, with a focus on enrichment rather than grades or college credit. Membership benefits include social activities, travel opportunities and special program events.

OLLI's fall semester begins on Sept. 3 and ends Nov. 12 with classes at Heritage Shores being offered on Wednesdays. The membership cost of $175 per semester includes unlimited enrollment in courses offered at the Bridgeville, Dover, Lewes and Ocean View locations.

Registration begins July 2 and is available in person from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the OLLI office in Lewes, 520 Dupont Ave., or online at olli.udel.edu/bridgeville.

The priority registration deadline is Aug. 15.

For more, visit olli.udel.edu/bridgeville or call 645-4111.