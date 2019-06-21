Found as a stray, now at shelter for five months

Lady Baltimore was found as a stray by a kind lady who was not able to keep her. The eight-year-old came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in rough shape, with dirty, patchy fur all over her body.

Her fur has since improved, but she's now been waiting five months for a home. Lady Baltimore does well with other cats and loves children. She'd make a wonderful family pet and would love to spend her days lounging about in a loving home.

Lady Baltimore is available for adoption at the @Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campuss.