The band will groove The Woodlands on Saturday, June 22.

The New York duo Great Good Fine Ok has plans to make your face happy with two sets at Firefly on Saturday, June 22.

The band, featuring Jon Sandler and Luke Moellman, will play their first performance on the Bud Light Dave Bar stage, followed by their finale at the Treehouse.

Sandler dished on the origins of their name, Phish, and more.

For those who may not be fans yet, describe your music in 10 words or less.

Indie pop with a tinge of R&B.

How did you come up with your name?

It was something I came up with many years ago (I don’t remember how) and stored it in my brain bank of cool names for bands. When the time came for Luke and I to name our thing, I suggested it and it stuck.

Have you ever been to Delaware?

We performed at Firefly a few years ago with the Chainsmokers. It was beautiful.

What are some of the key sacrifices you've made to get to where you're at?

Artists of any kind make sacrifices all the time to pursue their passions. Relationships can be difficult, money can be unpredictable -- pretty much any kind of stability is hard. However, these all seem like small prices to pay for a life doing what you love.

What's a question you wish more people would ask you?

What’s your favorite Phish song?