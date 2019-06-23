Fiver questions with Magic Giant, ahead of their sets at Firefly on Sunday, June 23

Magic Giant charmed The Woodlands when they made their Firefly debut in 2017.

For some, part of what made their show memorable is that a woman got on stage and proposed to her boyfriend.

It’s unclear whether that will happen again in The Woodlands, but what is known is Magic Giant will return to Firefly to play two sets on Sunday, June 23.

Last year, the Los Angeles-based indie/folk trio released “In The Wind – Acoustic,” an EP featuring stripped-down acoustic renditions of five of the songs from the group’s breakthrough debut LP, “In The Wind.”

Zambricki Li (viola, banjo and harmonica) dished on how Firefly inspired the band to create a musical project, being a dog dad, and more.

For those who may not be fans yet, describe your music in 10 words or less.

Remove an article of clothing. Dance. Smile. Sing along. Repeat.

How did you come up with your name?

We think you don't have to be big to be a giant. You can create your own luck and be whoever you want to be. The visual artist Peter Tunney has a talk where he expounds about magic and the misconception that size matters. He created the spark for the name.

What stands out from your Firefly debut, both on and off the stage?

We were so inspired by our debut that we started our own festival in Northern California called Camp Misfits; it's small and intimate. We're coming up on our second year and we're almost sold out. Also, since our last Firefly performance we released new music while expanding our sound and live show.

What are some of the key sacrifices you've made to get to where you're at?

Don't feel bad for us, we have a great time. Life on the road is not easy, and it’s not for everyone. You miss birthdays, people get married, have kids and you don't get to be there for them all the time.

What's a question you wish more people would ask you?

About our dogs. All three of us are proud pet owners and are working on our inter-pet relationships. We hope that one day all of our pups will be with us on the road in the bus. It's a lot of dog hair to deal with and the pups don't all share the same food schedule, which brings a lot of tension to the tour. Stay tuned for an update.