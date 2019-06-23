Castlecomer plays final day of Firefly on Sunday, June 23.

Dripping with contagious hooks and energy, Australian band Castlecomer will make their Delaware debut at Firefly on Sunday, June 23.

The quintet dropped their self-titled debut album in the fall.

The band’s humble beginnings have seen them rise from the pubs of Sydney to the Spotify Global Viral Chart, where their single “Fire Alarm” hit No. 6 on its way to racked up over 5 million streams.

For those who may not be fans yet, describe your music in 10 words or less.

Synths, guitars, fast drums -- beats you can dance to.

How did you come up with your name?

It’s the name of a small mining town in county Kilkenny, Ireland. We are all Australian, but four of us in the band are cousins and Castlecomer is where our great grandfather was born, before he emigrated to Australia.

What have you heard about Delaware?

We’ve done laps around Delaware, but never actually been there; and to be honest, we haven’t heard anything about it! I guess that means we’re ready for a great first impression.

What are some of the key sacrifices you've made to get to where you're at?

We quit our jobs, sold our cars, left our families behind and moved to the USA to chase the rock ‘n’ roll dream. Our dogs have probably forgotten what we look like. We’ve also sacrificed a hell of a lot of sleep.

What's a question you wish more people would ask you?

Can I get you boys a beer?