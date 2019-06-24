The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced June 24 the winning entries in the 2018-19 Delaware Hunting Photo Contest.

First place was awarded to Harry Hoch Jr., of Greenwood, for his submission of “Hunting Memories,” featuring his father Dr. Harry L. Hoch and friend Bill Cole, after a successful hunt near Harrington.

The second-place winner was “Three Generations,” taken by Jennifer Ross of Clayton and featuring her husband David, son Huntly, and father-in-law Charlie Ross, near Clayton.

Entries receiving honorable mention were “My Pride and Joy,” by Paul Skibicki of St. Georges, featuring his daughter Kimberly Pokoiski, at the Midlands Wildlife Area near Millsboro; “Continuing the Tradition,” by James Swatski of Milton, featuring his son Jimmy Swatski, near Prime Hook Beach; and “Thanks Dad,” by Jennifer Ross of Clayton, featuring her husband David and son Huntly, near Clayton.

The winning photo will appear on the cover and all winning entries will be shown inside the 2019-2020 Delaware Hunting & Trapping guide.

Three judges — Division of Fish & Wildlife Director David Saveikis and local photographers and DNREC staff Justyn Foth and Rebecca Hoover — reviewed the entries and narrowed them to the top five. Photographs were judged relative to the contest theme of “Our Hunting Tradition” and for composition and technical criteria.

For more, visit de.gov/fwphotos, call 739-9910 or email jennifer.childears@delaware.gov.