Highway One Companies — owners of the Rudder, Northbeach, Cork, Ivy, Hotel Dewey, Dewey Liquors and Jimmys, all in Dewey Beach — will bring free fireworks to Dewey on July 4 for the fifth year.

As in the past, fireworks will be on Rehoboth Bay, in front of Northbeach/Ivy and two blocks from the Rusty Rudder.

Zambelli Fireworks International will again handle the fireworks display, from a barge set out about 200 yards into Rehoboth Bay.

On the night of July 4, entertainment will also be provided by Go Go Gadjet at Northbeach, 125 McKinley St., and Laura Lea & Trip Fabulous at the Rusty Rudder, 113 Dickinson St.

For more, call 448-5650.