Indian River School District bus contractors are seeking bus drivers and bus aides for the 2019-20 school year.

All Delaware bus drivers are required to have a commercial driver’s license and school bus endorsement. The district and its bus contractors will assist interested drivers in receiving the training necessary to obtain a CDL and “S” Endorsement.

Bus driver applicants will be subject to pre-employment drug testing and criminal background and child protection registry checks.

Interested applicants should contact Harold Walters in the IRSD Transportation Office at 436-1000, ext. 1114, or harold.walters@irsd.k12.de.us.