19-year-old Salena Timmons arrested

Delaware State Police are investigating a domestic incident that led to a stabbing in Ellendale.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, June 21, troopers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Piney Branch Road for an initial report of a domestic incident involving a stabbing. According to police, he suspect's ex-boyfriend, a 26-year-old Maryland man, had arrived at the residence to pick up his two-month-old son from his mother, 19-year-old Salena Timmons. The victim left with his son and later returned to the residence to drop off the baby when a verbal altercation ensued.

The argument became physical and Timmons allegedly stabbed him in the back right shoulder blade with a kitchen knife as he was attempting to gain the grandmother’s attention through a window. The victim was then able to get inside the residence and lock the door so that Timmons could not get inside. A family member called 911.

The victim was provided medical attention by EMS but refused to be transported to a hospital.

Timmons was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the course of a felony, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree assault. She was committed to the Department of Correction on $71,000 secured bond.