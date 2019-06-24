Orthopaedic Associates of Southern Delaware announced the expansion of its practice with the opening of a new office set to open July 15 in Ocean View, at 118 Atlantic Ave.

Treating physicians will include Abimola Afolabi, Joseph Farrell, Ron Sabbagh and Physician Assistant Henry Mensack, each with decades of experience in the field of orthopaedics.

Afolabi specializes in non-operative management as well as surgical treatment of spinal disorders. Afolabi graduated with a biology degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, then attended Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. She completed her orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Maryland/Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Afolabi then pursued spine specialty training as a spine and scoliosis fellow at the Hospital for Special Surgery/Weill Cornell Medical College/New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

Farrell recently joined OASD to continue his career as a specialist in hip- and knee-replacement surgery. He graduated from Villanova University and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He then spent five years of orthopaedic residency working in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Boston with some of the foremost joint replacement surgeons in the nation.

Sabbagh specializes in neck and back surgery, including spinal fusion, laminectomies, discectomies and spinal instrumentation. He obtained a degree in natural sciences and engineering from the Johns Hopkins University in 1986. He then graduated with honors from Georgetown University Medical School in 1993. He obtained his board certification in orthopaedic surgery in 2003. Sabbagh is part of the team of physicians who have developed the orthopaedic and spine surgery program at Beebe Healthcare, and he served for several years as chief of surgery at Beebe.

Mensack joined OASD in July 2008. Mensack is a 1998 honors graduate of the physician assistant program of Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. As a physician assistant, he has specializes in orthopaedics and emergency medicine. He was previously a registered nurse, practicing at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. In addition, he served as the only non-physician board member of the Physicians Health Committee of the Medical Society of Delaware.

Orthopaedic Associates of Southern Delaware was founded in 1990 and has nine physicians, two physician assistants and a staff of more than 80 people in six locations.

For more, call 644-3311 or visit delawarebonedocs.com.