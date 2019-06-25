Two recent Sussex Technical High School graduates placed among the top 10 students in the country in a national health professions career competition.

Alexis Porohnavi, of Georgetown, and Jonathan Lee, of Milford, both recent dental services program graduates of Sussex Tech, were the school’s top-scoring competitors at the recent international conference of Health Occupations Students of America, a career-technical student organization.

Porohnavi, who plans to attend Coastal Carolina University, placed ninth in the country in the dental terminology competition. Lee, who plans to attend Johns Hopkins University, placed 10th in the nation in the job-seeking skills contest. Both scored first places in the state competition earlier this year.

In addition to Lee and Porohnavi, local students representing Sussex Tech and Delaware at the HOSA conference were senior Nayelis Gonzalez Sanchez, of Seaford, competing in the HOSA Bowl category; junior Sheila Velasquez-Diaz, of Georgetown, competing in the HOSA Bowl category; alumna Amber Blann, of Ellendale, competing in the HOSA Bowl category; junior Lillian Kwiecien, of Frankford, competing in the HOSA Bowl Category; senior Uriel Sanchez, of Rehoboth Beach, competing in the nutrition category, and alumna Olivia Morton, also of Rehoboth Beach, competing in the physical therapy category.

Sussex Tech took home 14 awards at the state HOSA competition as teams or individuals, including a sweep of the dental terminology category. First-place winners were selected to attend the International Leadership Conference, held in Orlando, Florida.

HOSA – Future Health Professionals is a career-technical student organization that prepares students for careers in the health sector. Sussex Tech students experienced four exciting general sessions, exhibits by health organizations and associations, competitive events, networking opportunities and educational symposium workshops providing information on current health care issues.