The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce recognized Leo’s Modern Mixture, 62A Rehoboth Ave., for its seven years in business in Rehoboth Beach with a ribbon-cutting June 19.

This globally inspired Mexican Restaurant is open at 11 a.m. daily, with happy hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more, visit modernmixture.com or call 278-7493.