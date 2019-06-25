The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will present information on responsible crabbing practices, including prevention of derelict crab pots and safe boating, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 in front of the Seaside Nature Center at Cape Henlopen State Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes.

DNREC staff from the Division of Parks & Recreation, Division of Climate, Coastal, & Energy and Division of Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police will be joined by representatives from Delaware SeaGrant and University of Delaware and the Delaware Division of the Arts.

Visitors will also be able to explore a new permanent outdoor exhibit that focuses on the impacts of marine debris along Delaware’s coast, specifically derelict crab pots. The exhibit includes a sculpture with educational signage located in front of Seaside Nature Center. Crab pots become derelict when they lose their buoy and can no longer be identified or located from the surface. This often occurs because of improper rigging, lines being cut by boat propellers, or severe storm events. Derelict crab pots pose a threat to blue crabs and other aquatic species, such as diamondback terrapins, which can become trapped and die in derelict pots.

The event is an opportunity for the public to learn more about how to properly rig crab pots for the summer crabbing season.

For more, call 739-9283 or visit bit.ly/2Lpmp9x.