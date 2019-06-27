DART First State services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate July 4, with the exception of the Beach Bus services, its related paratransit service and the Route 305-Beach Connection.

The Beach Bus services operate frequent buses on six routes serving both the Lewes and Rehoboth Park & Rides, Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Millsboro, Georgetown, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Maryland. The service operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Buses are air-conditioned, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and equipped with bike racks. The fares are $2 per trip; Daily Pass is $4.20; 7-Day Pass for $18 and a 30-Day Pass for $65.

DART's 305 Beach Connection provides a ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 2. The fares are $2 per zone; the one-way cash fare is $10 from Wilmington, $8 from Middletown and $6 from Dover. Riders are encouraged to buy a 3-Zone Anywhere pass for $12.60, which can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides.

SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark Line will operate a Sunday schedule; view the schedule at bit.ly/2ZJifgm. DART's Transportation Store at the Wilmington Station will be closed. Passengers are encouraged to purchase their train fares in advance, or if paid on the train, a credit for the difference can be received at a Philadelphia SEPTA ticket counter.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation, operates DART First State.

For more, visit dartfirststate.com.