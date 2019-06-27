Possum Point Shakespeare Players’ summer presentation of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” is set for June 28-30 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

The Shakespeare Players have drawn cast members from Dover to Frankfort for this tale of Falstaff’s attempt to seduce two well-positioned wives. Leading as Falstaff is Chuck Rafferty, of Laurel; and the wives are Mistress Ford, Tara Wisely, of Lewes, and Mistress Page, Marsha Shull, of Frankford.

Set in festival season in Windsor, joining in the cast are Zach Rogers, of Georgetown; Dick Pack and Sadie Andros; of Lewes, and Tommy Trietley, Becca Davidson and Peter Klotz, of Milton. The cast also includes Steven Perry and Thom Harris, of Rehoboth Beach; Richard Huffman, of Prime Hook Beach; and Hannah Bellistri and Mike Marotta, of Bethany Beach. Rounding out the cast are Susan Newark, of Harrington, and Karen Fitzpatrick, of Dover.

Shakespearean actor and director Shannon Parks of Lewes directs.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. June 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. June 30. General admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased at possumpointplayers.org, by phone to 856-4560 or at the door.