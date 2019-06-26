Delaware State Police arrested a Smyrna man Tuesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of more than 1,000 bags of heroin.

At about 7:18 p.m., troopers saw a black Nissan Maxima displaying a fictitious license plate. A traffic stop was initiated on U.S. Route 13 at the south Smyrna Route 1 exit ramp.

Troopers talked with the driver, identified as Elwood M. Hunter, 40, and determined he was driving an unregistered motor vehicle with no proof of insurance.

Further investigation led to the discovery of 1,126 bags of heroin (approximately 7.882 grams) and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, police said.

There was also a small child in the back seat who was not properly restrained.

Hunter was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3 where he was charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity,

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,

Endangering the welfare of a child,

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Failure to have insurance identification,

Operation of an unregistered motor vehicle,

Child restraint violation.

Hunter was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $41,250 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.