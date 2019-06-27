The Michael A. Ruddo Foundation recently presented Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center with a check for $10,000 from the proceeds of the 11th annual Michael A. Ruddo Golf Invitational, held May 10.

The annual tournament is held at the Ocean City Golf Club in Berlin, Maryland. on the Friday before Mother’s Day.

The Michael A. Ruddo Foundation was established in memory of Michael Ruddo who received cancer treatment at Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center. The mission of the Ruddo Foundation is to raise funds for Beebe’s Tunnell Cancer Center in response to the care Ruddo and his family received while he was a patient. Since its inception, the Ruddo Foundation donated more than $100,000 in an endowment fund established in Ruddo’s name.

“Each year, friends and family come together. It is wonderful to see the many hugs, hear the laughter and feel the love in the room. We are so grateful for the loyal, inspiring support for Beebe’s Tunnell Cancer Center from the Ruddo family,” said Beebe Medical Foundation President and CEO Judy Aliquo.

This year, Beebe’s golf team included Interim CEO, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Rick Schaffner; Chief Financial Officer Paul Pernice, General Counsel Bruce Leshine and Beebe Medical Foundation Financial Analyst Justen Albright.

The endowment allows the clinical team at the Tunnell Cancer Center to continue to provide the same level of care and compassion they gave Ruddo during his treatment and will provide income in perpetuity to meet the continuing needs of future patients. Every year, Michael Ruddo’s wife, Mabel, and her children and grandchildren participate in playing and helping at the event.

Beebe will open a new cancer center in South Coastal area near Millville in summer 2020 to provide care close to home for those patients. In addition to the cancer center, a new freestanding emergency department will be in the same location. To serve the South Coastal residents, the emergency department will be open for summer 2020.

For more, visit beebemedicalfoundation.org or beebehealthcare.org.