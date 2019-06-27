Bonkey’s Ice Cream and Snoballs celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Ocean View, 44 Atlantic Ave., on June 20 with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new Bonkey’s venue features a large parking lot, an accessible ramp and a grassy area for customers to eat their ice cream. Bonkey’s has various combinations and more than 35 flavors of homemade ice cream, made on-site. Located behind the Ocean View Deli, this ice cream shop is approximately 2 miles from the Bethany Beach Boardwalk.

Bonkey’s Ice Cream is also located at 35849 Atlantic Ave.

For more, visit bonkeys.com or call 717-993-0739.