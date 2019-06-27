The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Developing Artist Collaboration’s new Dirty Hands Do-It-Yourself Station, 37401 Malloy St., Rehoboth Beach, on June 14.

The Dirty Hands DIY Station is a space to get creative, regardless of artistic ability. Guests can choose from one of many DIY Projects and an “Artender” will help along the way. Kid-specific projects are also available.

DIY projects take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, and projects come with a complimentary beer, glass of wine or a non-alcoholic beverage.

Dirty Hands is open Thursdays through Sundays, and proceeds go to the Developing Artist Collaboration.

For more, visit developingarts.org/dirty-hands or call 567-2839.