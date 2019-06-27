Available for adoption

Buster Brown was found wandering the streets. He was very lonely before arriving at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, but has since made many human and canine friends.

All handsome three-year-old Buster wants is to be someone's companion. Since arriving at the shelter in March, staff has noted that his at first sunny demeanor is deteriorating. He's not doing well spending so much time in a kennel.

It would make Buster so happy to have a person, or even a family, or even a family and some canine siblings! If you're able to take him home, visit the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.