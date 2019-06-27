Gerald Brown won the five-way race for a two-year at-large term on Smyrna Town Council in voting today, Thursday, June 27.

Gerald Brown won the five-way race for an at-large seat on Smyrna Town Council in the special election today, Thursday, June 27 at town hall.

The vote was held to fill the remaining two years of the council term of Robert Johnson who was elected mayor in April.

Here are the vote totals for the special election, as announced by Smyrna Election and Registration Committee Chair Richard Ruben:

Gerald L. Brown 95,

P. Francis Hartnett 80,

Marie Fontaine St. Pierre 72,

Jason C. Millman 21,

Suzanne R. Harris 14.

Brown said the main issues residents talked with him about during his campaign were taxes, recreation for children, homeowners associations and attracting more businesses to town.

"I'm looking forward to working with people to improve our community," said Brown.