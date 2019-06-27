The Grove at Fenwick Island, 36945 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, hosted a ribbon-cutting May 23 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at the site of its community pool and fire pit, to be open early this summer.

The Grove at Fenwick Island is a development by McKee Builders — its first in Sussex County. The community features 59 homes located just a few miles from the beach. In addition to the pool and fire pit area, future construction will also include multiple environmentally friendly community rain gardens.

For more, visit thegroveatfenwick.com or call 215-392-0742.