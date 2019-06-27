Heritage Shores in Bridgeville was recognized in Where to Retire’s “The Short List: 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States,” in the July/August issue.

This age-restricted community offers an 18-hole golf course, a wellness complex and a kayak launch for aquatic adventures. At the waterfront Sugar Beet Market, residents can stock up on sporting apparel, attend monthly wine tastings and take in the sunset from the boardwalk.

The selected 50 best master-planned communities showcase the various housing options and amenities that enrich the lives of relocating retirees. The list focuses on communities rather than locales and featuring first-person testimonials by current residents.

For more, visit wheretoretire.com.