The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Icon Strength and Conditioning, 19621 Blue Bird Lane, Rehoboth Beach, with a ribbon-cutting June 24.

Icon Strength and Conditioning is a fitness studio specializing in athlete development and youth training, but offers classes for all ages. Private and semi-private training is also available.

For more, visit iconstrenghtandconditioning.com or call 443-900-8968.