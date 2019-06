The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Loves Liquors, 305C Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, with a ribbon-cutting June 24.

Loves Liquors is located in the heart of downtown Rehoboth Beach and is the only liquor store with free, 15-minute parking. They feature an extensive selection of fine wines from around the world, and beers and spirits, including selections from local breweries and distilleries.

For more, visit lovesliquors.com or call 227-6966.