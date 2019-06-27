Beebe Medical Foundation presented the Margaret H. Rollins Student Philanthropy Award to nursing student graduate Mallory Drew during the school’s graduation ceremony May 30.

Mallory demonstrated her natural leadership and spirit of volunteerism upon entering the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, said Judy Aliquo, president and CEO of Beebe Medical Foundation.

“The foundation was pleased to honor Mallory, who has been exemplary in her philanthropic activities, supporting both Beebe Healthcare and the community at large,” said Aliquo. “She volunteered at many of the school’s open houses and enthusiastically shared her pride in her school. Her friendly attitude, warm smile and engagement with participants made her a popular and effective tour guide for prospective students and their families.”

In the past year, Drew dedicated more than 40 hours to community service as a volunteer. The requirement for the nursing program is eight hours each semester. Drew was one student the school could always call upon for an extra hand or to represent the School of Nursing at various community events.

As the Student Government president, Drew helped to create, plan, organize and implement many community events and fundraisers for students and faculty including Wear Purple Day for opioid abuse and mental health awareness; Dewey Goes Pink for breast cancer awareness; Trick or Tree(t) helping Assawoman Wildlife Area in Ocean View by planting trees; a Thanksgiving food drive to support the Cape Henlopen Food Basket; donations to the Sussex Consortium and People’s Place Women’s Shelter; and collecting donations for the Delaware Humane Association. These are a few of the many events she either led or participated in as a nursing student.

Drew attended student council meetings at the school and state levels and openly shared what she learned from these conferences with her peers. Drew also represented the school at numerous health fairs and at the Beebe Wellness Expo in March.

As a graduate of the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, Drew will begin working in Beebe Healthcare’s Emergency Department in August. Drew, whose family lives in Maine, is the niece of Beebe Healthcare’s Information Systems Director Clint Perkinson and his wife, Kerry Perkinson.