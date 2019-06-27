Shore Craft Beer and OC Bay Hopper, in collaboration with craft breweries across Delmarva, have teamed up to offer Craft Beer Cruises in Ocean City this summer.

Cruises are set for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning June 27, through Labor Day, Sept. 2, departing from the dock at Mad Fish Bar & Grille, 12817 Harbor Road, Ocean City, Maryland.

A ticket aboard the OC Bay Hopper Shore Craft Beer Cruise is $35 and includes two local craft beers. Additional beers can be purchased for $5 each. Guests will learn more about their favorite beers and breweries or discover new favorites along with sunsets on the bay behind Ocean City and Assateague. Water and light snacks will be available for purchase.

Cruise participants can also enjoy discounts at Mad Fish Bar & Grill in West Ocean City before or after the cruise. Those who present their cruise ticket from their phone will receive a free craft beer, wine or cocktail. Current local breweries with beer on tap at Mad Fish include Dogfish Head, Tall Tales, DuClaw and Heavy Seas.

Some cruises will provide a wide variety of Shore beers, while others will feature tap takeovers, where representatives from local breweries will discuss their breweries and beers as guests sample them. Tall Tales Brewing from Parsonsburg will control the tap on the inaugural cruise. Cruises featuring Berlin’s Burley Oak Brewing Company and 3rd Wave from Delmar are also available to book. EVO and Big Oyster will finalize their dates soon.

For more, visit ocbayhopper.com or call 410-777-5145.