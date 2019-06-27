The 44th annual Amateur Athletic Union Ocean City Basketball Classic raised $1,700 for the John H. “Jack” Burbage Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center for the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future.

The classic was held June 21-23 in Ocean City, Maryland, to benefit the local cancer care center. Sixty-six teams from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland competed in the tournament.

Throughout the tournament, a $15 donation for each three-point basket made was donated to the Burbage Regional Cancer Center. More than 100 three-point baskets were made during the three-day competition.

Tournament Director Lynn Smack was enthusiastic about supporting the cancer center in honor of his best friend, Anthony Davis, who had bladder cancer. Davis was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and played basketball for many years.

Smack started this tournament in 1980 when it was called the Berlin Basketball Classic, with eight teams. The tournament was later moved to Ocean City and has grown to more than 80 boys and girls teams, attracting participants from as far away as Denmark. The tournament is sanctioned by AAU and has been recognized by AAU as one of the top elite tournaments in the country.

The Ocean City Basketball Classic has contributed to many organizations and individuals over the years, including churches, scholarships and book drives.

For more, visit oceancitybasketballclassic.org and atlanticgeneral.org.