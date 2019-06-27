The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce presented a check to Contractors for a Cause and to local volunteer fire companies for their participation in April’s 30th annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour.

The presentation was made May 30 at the chamber’s May Business After Hours networking event, hosted by the Freeman Stage.

The Selbyville, Millville, Bethany Beach and Roxana Volunteer Fire Companies were presented with $500 each. The total of $2,000 was given to these local volunteer fire companies in appreciation of their support during the tour.

Contractors for a Cause, a nonprofit organization of local contractors who work together to give back to the community, was presented $8,945. The amount was 10% of the net proceeds from the tour, for which Contractors for a Cause was the charitable benefactor.

The annual April ride brings more than 2,500 cyclists to the Quiet Resorts each year.

Contractors for a Cause offers free construction and maintenance services to disadvantaged community members, provides high school scholarships, and more.

In addition to raising money for Contractors for a Cause, through the Ocean to Bay Bike Tour, the chamber invested more than $50,000 in the local community through event expenses and the Continue the Tour Program offered to chamber members.

The 31st annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour is set for April 24-25, 2020.

For more on Contractors for a Cause, call 537-8048 or visit contractorsforacause.org.

For more on the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, visit thequietresorts.com or cal; 539-2100.