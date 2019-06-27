The Rehoboth Beach Museum’s recreation of Acoustic Jam Night is set for 7 to 10 p.m. July 11 at the Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave.

“The Front Page was a kind of melting pot of live music in its era. It fostered a lot of different kinds of music, and gave local musicians a chance to express themselves in front of an always-supportive audience,” said Terry Plowman, former owner of The Front Page. Plowman will once again emcee Acoustic Jam Night and will perform.

The duo who helped launch the event in 1984, Rim and Kathy Vining, plan to travel from Virginia again this year to join. Rim Vining’s brother, Stuart Vining, and his singing partner, Amy Felker, will also be on hand.

Original players from the Front Page era will return, including Nik Everett, Bill Robertson, Steve Wilson, Ken Thompson and Mike Long, all members of the house band that accompanied many of the performers. Other probable players include Walt Hetfield, music teacher at Rehoboth Elementary and a former Front Page regular; Bill Richardson, Kent Schoch and others.

The event is limited to 90 reservations. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers and must be paid prior to the event. For tickets, call 227-7310.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.