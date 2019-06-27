The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, along with major sponsor Weis Markets, is hosting movies and bonfires on the beach in Dewey all summer.

Guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair to Dewey Beach for family movie night, set for about 8:30 p.m. Mondays on the beach at Dagsworthy Avenue. Glow necklaces are available for $1 or donation.

The schedule of films includes “Trolls,” July 1; “Beauty and the Beast,” July 8; “Finding Nemo,” July 15; Ralph Breaks the Internet,” July 22; “Peter Rabbit,” July 29; “Mary Poppins Returns,” Aug. 5; “Incredibles 2,” Aug. 12; and “Hotel Transylvania 3,” Aug. 19.

The beach at Dagsworthy Avenue will also host bonfires on the beach on Wednesday nights, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Aug. 7, 14 and 21. A $1 donation gets roasters a jumbo marshmallow and a stick to borrow for roasting.

For more, call 227-2233 or visit beach-fun.com.