Re/Max Realty Group in Rehoboth Beach and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce are hosting an exterior decorating contest in honor of Independence Day with a $500 cash prize provided by Re/Max.

This contest is open to all businesses, residents and beach house renters from any realty company in Rehoboth and Dewey Beach. To enter a decorated property, send name, decorated entry address, cellphone number and home address to Re/Max Realty Group, 317 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or email to sharon@rentrb.com.

Entries must be received by noon July 1. Submitted entries will be judged by Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns, Dewey Beach Mayor T.J. Redefer, and Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Carol Everhart. Judging will take place on July 2, and the winner will be announced July 4 on the Re/Max Rentals Facebook page, bit.ly/2ZIK4We.

For more, email sharon@rentrb.com or call 227-4800.