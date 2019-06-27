The law firm of Moore and Rutt announced Scott G. Wilcox joined the firm working in the Georgetown office and its new Wilmington office.

“We are pleased to welcome Scott to the firm,” said Everett Moore. “He brings a wealth of litigation experience as well as experience with local governments and in land use and in construction law. This will allow us to increase our services to our clients in these areas.”

Wilcox has more than 19 years of litigation experience representing government entities, national home builders and business and corporate clients in all state courts and the Federal District Court for the District of Delaware. He has previously served as co-counsel with Moore and Rutt representing its agricultural based clients.

“I am very excited to join Moore and Rutt,” said Wilcox. “They have a great reputation as one of the pre-eminent government relationship firms in the state of Delaware. Working at Moore and Rutt will provide me with an opportunity to grow my practice and to provide additional litigation support to the firm’s clients.”

Prior to his 13 years in private practice, Wilcox was a first assistant county attorney with New Castle County, where he represented a number of departments and agencies including the Department of Land Use and the New Castle County Police. Wilcox also served as a deputy attorney general in Delaware.

Wilcox is a graduate of the University of Delaware and received his Juris Doctorate from the Thomas J. Cooley School of Law in 1999. He is a member of the Delaware bar and is admitted to practice before the U. S. District Court for the District of Delaware. He is active in his community and previously served as the president and as a member of the board of the Delaware chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Scott also was a referee with IAABO Board 11, where he officiated Delaware high school basketball.

