ONIX Group announced the opening of its latest hotel, Tru by Hilton, 301 College Park Lane, Georgetown, which officially opened its doors, June 27.

The hotel offers 90 rooms, each fitted with a mobile desk to allow for a customizable in-room work station, as well as a 55-inch TV. Guests will have access to a fitness center, business center, indoor pool and patio. Tru by Hilton’s lobby is broken into four distinct areas and gives its guests options to eat, work, play and lounge.

A mural wall, located in the Play area, portrays the historic Circle of Georgetown and highlights the hotels close proximity to the area’s signature attractions, like Sports at the Beach, DE Turf and Dogfish Head Brewery.

“We are very excited about this hotel opening and the opportunity to bring the first Tru by Hilton to Delaware” said ONIX Group Vice President Jonathan Silver. “There is a heavy sports culture in the town of Georgetown and we chose this brand to create a fun and unique place for visiting teams to stay. The families that come to the area are going to fall in love with this hotel. Whether you’re coming to Georgetown for business or pleasure, we believe the Tru has everything to meet your needs.”

The development cost for the hotel was approximately $12,000,000, brought 80 construction jobs and created 20 permanent hotel jobs.

For more, call 427-8181.