The Witherspoon Tavern, now named Sully's Irish Pub at the Witherspoon, dates back 258 years. The building has been a tavern the entire time, and for many years was also an inn for travelers – some very famous travelers.

The Delaware Public Archives will unveil a state historic marker at the Witherspoon Tavern, now known as Sully’s Irish Pub at the Witherspoon, Tuesday, July 2 at 4 p.m., 12 W. Main Street near Broad Street at Cochran Square in Middletown.

George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were among the dignitaries to stop at the inn.

Owner Chuck Sullivan has found record books documenting two visits by Washington and one visit by Jefferson. Those records are on display at the pub.

“The tavern has survived the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the Great Depression, Prohibition and a devastating fire in 1946, but it’s always been the community watering hole,” said Sullivan.

The community is invited to the program. Following the formal presentation, entertainment, food and drinks will be available.