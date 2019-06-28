City leaders in Las Vegas are allowing people to wipe away their parking tickets by donating school supplies in lieu of paying the usual cash fines.

The supplies collected will be given to needy children in the area, helping them start the new school year off on the right foot this fall.

The program, according to The Hill, runs for a month. Any tickets issued between June 19 and July 19 are eligible.

The supplies must be new and must total at least as much as the fine would've cost. So a $25 parking ticket would require at least $25 worth of school supplies, such as pencils, notebooks and crayons.

A receipt must be submitted to prove the value of the items donated.

Las Vegas officials told The Hill they first passed an ordinance allowing donations instead of fines back in 2016.

Approximately 16 percent of Las Vegas residents live below the poverty line, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.