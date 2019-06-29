35-year-old Megan Parsons, of Dagsboro, and 35-year-old Harold H. Riley, of Rehoboth Beach

Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in connection with multiple thefts from motor vehicles in Ocean View.

Troopers responded to the Bay Forest community, off of White Neck Road, in reference to multiple thefts from motor vehicle occurring overnight between June 22 and June 25. Items including cash, credit cards, prescriptions and electronics were reported stolen. Troopers identified 35-year-old Megan Parsons, of Dagsboro, and 35-year-old Harold H. Riley, of Rehoboth Beach, as suspects after they utilized a stolen credit card at the Ocean View Royal Farms.

On June 27, members of the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit responded to Parsons’ residence in the 30000 block of Track Lane in Dagsboro. Both Parsons and Riley were located at the residence and taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of some of the property that was stolen from the vehicles. According to police, additional stolen property had been sold at a local pawn shop.

Parsons and Riley were transported back to Troop 4 and each charged with two counts of identity theft, felony theft, possession of a controlled substance by theft, three counts of second-degree conspiracy, two counts of theft, two counts of unlawful use of a payment card, theft by false pretense, falsifying stolen business records, selling stolen property and three counts of criminal trespass.

Parsons was released on $20,503 unsecured bond. Riley was given $20,503 unsecured bond, but was committed to Sussex Community Correctional Center on $5,000 secured bond for violation of probation.