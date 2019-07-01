The Bethany Beach Fourth of July Parade is celebrating its 35-year anniversary with its traditional 2-mile route beginning at noon July 4 throughout downtown Bethany.

Anyone wishing to enter a float can get creative with the theme by noting a 35-year milestone in their life, whether it is a 35th birthday, anniversary or 35 years they’ve been coming to Bethany. The committee encourages businesses, community organizations and families to enter and compete for various prizes.

Businesses may enter a joint float with other businesses. Guidelines can be found at townofbethanybeach.com under Activities, Fourth of July. Floats are entered the day of the parade from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at registration desks located at Route 1 and Central Avenue. Bikers may pick up their decorating kits at the table located on the Christian Church grounds. Bike decorating kits will be distributed while supplies last. Bikers and walkers will not be judged.

In addition to the floats, bikes and a procession of VIPs, a combination of marching bands and bands on trucks will be featured. These bands include 287th Army National Guard Band, First Delaware Regiment Fife and Drum Band, First State Detachment Marine Corp League, Back Bay Strummers, Delmar District Pipe Band, Downtown Dixieland Band, German Oompah Band on horse-drawn wagon, Honeycombs, Nautical Sounds, Oxford Brass and Tidewater Brass.

A new addition to the parade will be the Pirates Plunder Entertainment Group.

George Cole will be the grand marshal.

The award ceremony will take place at 7:15 p.m. at the bandstand. Judging will take place before the parade begins. Jimi Smooth and the Hit Time Review will provide the evening entertainment, performing at 7:30 p.m. before fireworks.

Official Bethany Beach Parade T-shirts are on sale from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the bandstand concerts leading up to July 4, and from 9 a.m. to noon the day of the parade. Cost is $10 for youth and $15 for adult short-sleeve shirts. The adult long-sleeve shirt is $25.

For more, visit townofbethanybeach.com.